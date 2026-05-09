Shimla municipal officer kills self, leaves behind note of ‘poor service conditions’

Sources said that Rameshwar Sharma had visited his office at the Shimla Municipal Corporation and submitted a leave application to attend a marriage function, before allegedly taking the extreme step.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaMay 9, 2026 04:58 PM IST
Rameshwar Sharma,,Deputy Controller-cum-Accounts Officer with the Shimla Municipal Corporation. (Express photo)Rameshwar Sharma,,Deputy Controller-cum-Accounts Officer with the Shimla Municipal Corporation. (Express photo)
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A 45-year-old Deputy Controller-cum-Accounts Officer with the Shimla Municipal Corporation allegedly died by suicide at his residence, the police said on Saturday. A suicide note recovered from the room mentioned poor service conditions as the reason for his extreme step and did not blame any specific individual, the police said.

Rameshwar Sharma, who was transferred to the Municipal Corporation around seven months ago, was found dead at his residence at Pine View Building in Mehli around 1 pm on Friday by his wife. He was immediately taken to IGMC Shimla, where doctors declared him dead.

According to preliminary information, Sharma had gone to his office and returned home earlier than usual.

Sources said that Sharma had visited his office, submitted a leave application to attend a marriage function, returned home, and allegedly died by suicide.

Sharma was earlier posted in the State Health Department in Shimla.

ASP (Shimla) Abhishek told The Indian Express, “We have registered an FIR under Section 108 of the BNS, 2023. The body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination at IGMC Shimla on Saturday.”

The victim, a native of Rohru in Shimla district, is survived by wife, a 16-year-old son, and an elderly mother.

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Sources said, “At around 12.30 pm on Friday, Sharma had replied to one of his colleagues over a message after being asked about the condition of the municipal wards assigned to him for routine rounds.”

‘Stunned by the death’

Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhupender Kumar Attri described the deceased as an upright officer. “We are all stunned by the death of Rameshwar Sharma. He was an honest man and, by nature, a reserved person. As the Accounts Officer, he was the head of the Accounts Department in the Municipal Corporation. Along with Mayor Surinder Chauhan and other officers, I met the family members at IGMC and assured them of our full cooperation in the investigation,” Attri told The Indian Express.

“I was informed that the victim had mentioned poor service conditions in his office in the suicide note. I also asked the police to examine his office in the MC building to ascertain if there was anything related to his death. Rameshwar Sharma had communicated with one of his colleagues via messages before his death. He had come to the office yesterday and left after submitting his leave application. We are all shocked by his death,” he added.

 

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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