Shimla municipal officer kills self, leaves behind note of ‘poor service conditions’

A 45-year-old Deputy Controller-cum-Accounts Officer with the Shimla Municipal Corporation allegedly died by suicide at his residence, the police said on Saturday. A suicide note recovered from the room mentioned poor service conditions as the reason for his extreme step and did not blame any specific individual, the police said.

Rameshwar Sharma, who was transferred to the Municipal Corporation around seven months ago, was found dead at his residence at Pine View Building in Mehli around 1 pm on Friday by his wife. He was immediately taken to IGMC Shimla, where doctors declared him dead.

According to preliminary information, Sharma had gone to his office and returned home earlier than usual.