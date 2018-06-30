Shimla municipal commissioner among nine IAS and eight HAS officers shifted in shuffle

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Himachal Pradesh government Friday ordered another reshuffle, transferring nine IAS and eight HAS officers. Shimla’s Municipal Commissioner Rohit Jamwal has been replaced by Pankaj Rai, Mission Director, National Health Mission, paving his second term at the post. Mansi Sahay Thakur has been posted as Managing Director, HP State Coop Bank.

Sudesh Mokhta, Managing Director, HPTDC, and Director, Tourism, has been shifted as MD, HPMC. He will be replaced by Kumad Singh, former executive director, HPSEB, and wife of Vinay Singh, Chief Minister’s principal private secretary.

Rakesh Kanwar, Director, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, who is also the project director, Zero-budget Farming, also gets the charge of Director, Tourism.

Ajay Sharma, Director, Energy, has also been given an additional charge of Director (Finance and Personnel) at HPSEB. Rajeev Sharma, Director (Finance), HPSEB, will be the new Excise and Taxation Commissioner, relieving Devesh Kumar, Secretary, IPH of his additional charge.

Manmohan Singh, Director, Elementary Education, has been posted as Mission Director, National Health Mission, and will be replaced by Rohit Jamwal. Ekta Kapta, Secretary, State Information Commission, has been posted as Joint Secretary, IPH.

