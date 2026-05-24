Shimla hill cutting shocks High Court, fresh probe ordered at Annandale site

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered a fresh inspection into alleged large-scale hill cutting and environmental damage near the Annandale-Kaithu road in Shimla, saying it was “not convinced” by the Municipal Corporation Shimla’s report on the extent of excavation carried out at the site.
Hearing a suo motu public interest litigation on Friday, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi expressed dissatisfaction with the civic body’s findings regarding the excavation and removal of green cover in the ecologically sensitive area adjoining forest land above Annandale.
The court questioned the Municipal Corporation’s claim that the average depth of hill cutting was around seven metres when the original permission had allowed excavation of only three metres.
“We are not convinced with the report that the depth is only seven metres on average. Resultantly, we direct respondent No. 6, Municipal Corporation Shimla, to prepare a fresh report regarding the actual depth of digging, especially when photographs have also been placed on record,” the bench observed.
The court also rejected the explanation given by authorities that no machinery was present during the inspection conducted on May 18. It remarked that affidavits filed before the court did not present the correct picture and indicated an apparent failure on the part of authorities to patrol the area or supervise the construction activities.
The matter will now be heard on May 29.
During the hearing, the High Court took note of excavation work allegedly being carried out using heavy machinery, including JCB machines, close to forest land. Referring to an affidavit filed by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Shimla, the bench noted that the roots of at least three deodar trees had been exposed due to the digging, making them vulnerable ahead of the monsoon.
The affidavit further warned that one Class-III deodar tree was endangered and could collapse during heavy rains if immediate protective measures were not taken.
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According to the inspection report dated May 18, excavation was being carried out on the front hillside portion within the applicant’s land and the excavated area had been covered with tarpaulin sheets. The report also stated that four trees were located within the plot boundary while the forest boundary lay immediately behind the site.
The Forest Department has reportedly booked offences under Sections 339 and 352 of the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, for alleged environmental violations and damage to trees.
The court also observed that construction permission granted on March 15, 2025, had allowed only limited excavation towards the hillside and valley side. However, photographs and reports placed before the court suggested far more extensive digging and hill cutting than permitted.
Appearing on behalf of General Power of Attorney holder Randhir Bhimta, advocate Sameer Thakur sought permission to construct a retaining wall to protect the endangered trees. The bench, however, said the request would be considered only after the fresh inspection report is submitted.
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Earlier, while taking suo motu cognisance of the issue on May 18, the High Court had observed that there appeared to be large-scale cutting and removal of greenery in the area, with heavy machinery deployed for excavation work near forest land.
The court had directed officials of the Town and Country Planning Department, the Municipal Corporation and the Forest Department to jointly inspect the site and verify whether all necessary permissions had been obtained for excavation and construction activities on the concerned khasra numbers. It had also ordered that no further deployment of machinery be allowed at the site until further orders.
Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting.
Professional Background
Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters.
Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India.
Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh:
1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth.
2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025).
3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025)
4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025)
Legal & Agricultural Affairs
"Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned.
"Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.
3. Governance & Environment
"Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act.
"Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters.
Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc:
crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023)
Signature Beats
Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs.
X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar
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