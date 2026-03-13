No LPG shortage in Himachal: Sukhu; eatery owners say footfall decreased

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Friday said there is no LPG shortage and dismissed the reports about the hoarding of gas cylinders in the state, adding that the Centre has also assured there will be no gas supply shortage in Himachal.

The Chief Secretary, Sanjay Gupta, also said the situation is not out of control and that the Union Home Secretary held a meeting with the chief secretaries of all the states. He said the state has asked for regular updates from all the deputy commissioners, the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Himachal Pradesh and oil marketing companies on the latest situation.

However, the owners of small eateries in Shimla maintained that the ongoing LPG crisis was directly affecting the food industry and also the tourist footfall.

One of the eateries, Sher-E-Punjab, on The Mall Road is one such place witnessing the brunt as the LPG supply has shrunk. Once bustling with customers, the restaurant has failed to receive the regular flow of customers in the last three days.

The eatery has only three commercial gas cylinders left which will most probably be finished by tomorrow, manager-cum-cashier Shyam Sharma said. “The flow of customers has been dwindling since the government hinted at the shortage of commercial gas cylinders. We can’t fool the customers by telling them that everything is normal.”

Another eatery, Dragon Corner, 15 metres away downwards the Lower Bazaar hardly witnessed any customers today despite being a pocket-friendly fast food corner.

Suraj Pal, the owner, said, “We are only left with two cylinders out of six. Earlier, I used to get gas supply after every two days but for the last six days, I haven’t received any. There is no intimation when the next supply will reach me.”

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The manager of the iconic Indian Coffee House, Surinder Singh, said, “We used to earn approximately Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.35 lakh during the normal days. For the last three to four days, our daily income has decreased to merely Rs 70,000 to 75,000. Indeed, we are receiving less gas supply but more to this, I believe it is the panic… preventing tourists from visiting… Earlier, after every two to three days, we used to get at least 10 commercial cylinders but yesterday we only got five-six cylinders after a gap of five days.” He said even the local and regular customers like retired bureaucrats and former councilors have reduced their visits.

Mohinder Seth, The Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association president, said, “We have started opting for electric appliances besides traditional braziers to meet the shortage of gas supply. I hope the footfall of the tourists will increase in the coming days.”

Shimla Mayor Surinder Chauhan said: “The state government is alert about the prevailing situation. There is no need to panic. People should not indulge in the unnecessary storage of the gas cylinders.”

The Chief Secretary noted that LPG supply falls under the jurisdiction of the Centre, which has prioritised domestic LPG distribution in view of the current circumstances. He said the state also has some commercial LPG cylinders available and instructed authorities to ensure supply to hotels and businesses linked with the food industry.

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Sukhu, at the Sera Rest House, also addressed the issue of entry and environment taxes in Himachal, and clarified that the government doesn’t unilaterally determine these taxes; rather the tax rates are established through an auction process.

(With PTI inputs)