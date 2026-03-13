No LPG shortage in Himachal: Sukhu; eatery owners say footfall decreased

The owners of small eateries in Shimla maintained that the ongoing LPG crisis was directly affecting the food industry and also the tourist footfall.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
4 min readShimlaMar 13, 2026 08:50 PM IST
LPG crisisThe Chief Secretary noted that LPG supply falls under the jurisdiction of the Centre, which has prioritised domestic LPG distribution in view of the current circumstances. (File Photo)
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Friday said there is no LPG shortage and dismissed the reports about the hoarding of gas cylinders in the state, adding that the Centre has also assured there will be no gas supply shortage in Himachal.

The Chief Secretary, Sanjay Gupta, also said the situation is not out of control and that the Union Home Secretary held a meeting with the chief secretaries of all the states. He said the state has asked for regular updates from all the deputy commissioners, the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Himachal Pradesh and oil marketing companies on the latest situation.

However, the owners of small eateries in Shimla maintained that the ongoing LPG crisis was directly affecting the food industry and also the tourist footfall.

One of the eateries, Sher-E-Punjab, on The Mall Road is one such place witnessing the brunt as the LPG supply has shrunk. Once bustling with customers, the restaurant has failed to receive the regular flow of customers in the last three days.

The eatery has only three commercial gas cylinders left which will most probably be finished by tomorrow, manager-cum-cashier Shyam Sharma said. “The flow of customers has been dwindling since the government hinted at the shortage of commercial gas cylinders. We can’t fool the customers by telling them that everything is normal.”

Another eatery, Dragon Corner, 15 metres away downwards the Lower Bazaar hardly witnessed any customers today despite being a pocket-friendly fast food corner.

Suraj Pal, the owner, said, “We are only left with two cylinders out of six. Earlier, I used to get gas supply after every two days but for the last six days, I haven’t received any. There is no intimation when the next supply will reach me.”

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The manager of the iconic Indian Coffee House, Surinder Singh, said, “We used to earn approximately Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.35 lakh during the normal days. For the last three to four days, our daily income has decreased to merely Rs 70,000 to 75,000. Indeed, we are receiving less gas supply but more to this, I believe it is the panic… preventing tourists from visiting… Earlier, after every two to three days, we used to get at least 10 commercial cylinders but yesterday we only got five-six cylinders after a gap of five days.” He said even the local and regular customers like retired bureaucrats and former councilors have reduced their visits.

Mohinder Seth, The Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association president, said, “We have started opting for electric appliances besides traditional braziers to meet the shortage of gas supply. I hope the footfall of the tourists will increase in the coming days.”

Also Read | Shortened menus at restaurants, days-long wait for laundry: How LPG shortage amid West Asia conflict is affecting Indians

Shimla Mayor Surinder Chauhan said: “The state government is alert about the prevailing situation. There is no need to panic. People should not indulge in the unnecessary storage of the gas cylinders.”

The Chief Secretary noted that LPG supply falls under the jurisdiction of the Centre, which has prioritised domestic LPG distribution in view of the current circumstances. He said the state also has some commercial LPG cylinders available and instructed authorities to ensure supply to hotels and businesses linked with the food industry.

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Sukhu, at the Sera Rest House, also addressed the issue of entry and environment taxes in Himachal, and clarified that the government doesn’t unilaterally determine these taxes; rather the tax rates are established through an auction process.

(With PTI inputs)

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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