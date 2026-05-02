Shimla ASI suspended for ‘kicking’ taxi driver during President’s visit

A nearly minute-long video, which was made by the taxi driver himself, shows verbal arguments between the ASI and taxi driver. (Screenshot)

Shimla SSP on Saturday placed an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) under suspension for allegedly kicking a taxi driver near Tawi Mod Boileauganj. The incident took place during the President’s duty on Friday morning. President Droupadi Murmu is currently on a five-day visit to Himachal Pradesh.

The action was taken following a viral video showing ASI Pyar Chand Singh kicking the taxi driver Ashish Kumar. The ASI was on duty on a contingency route during the President’s duty, urging people to clear the road from the roadside parked vehicles.

A nearly minute-long video, which was made by the taxi driver himself, shows verbal arguments between the ASI and taxi driver as the former told the latter to remove his bike and taxi, which were parked roadside.