Shimla ASI suspended for ‘kicking’ taxi driver during President’s visit

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Shimla SSP on Saturday placed an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) under suspension for allegedly kicking a taxi driver near Tawi Mod Boileauganj. The incident took place during the President’s duty on Friday morning. President Droupadi Murmu is currently on a five-day visit to Himachal Pradesh.
The action was taken following a viral video showing ASI Pyar Chand Singh kicking the taxi driver Ashish Kumar. The ASI was on duty on a contingency route during the President’s duty, urging people to clear the road from the roadside parked vehicles.
A nearly minute-long video, which was made by the taxi driver himself, shows verbal arguments between the ASI and taxi driver as the former told the latter to remove his bike and taxi, which were parked roadside.
Sources said though the taxi driver claimed that he could remove only one vehicle at a time, arguments erupted between the two. The video showed that the taxi driver tried to record the nameplate of the policeman on his camera and in the melee, the policeman kicked him. The policeman also warned the taxi driver of issuing a challan for the wrong parking against him.
“ASI Pyar Chand Singh was posted at the Boileauganj police station. He was on VVIP duty when the alleged incident took place. He was suspended and sent to the police lines,” a police officer said.
Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said that the district police have taken cognisance of the incident, in which a police officer was seen using excessive and inappropriate force against a person for allegedly not complying with traffic-related orders.
Taking the matter seriously, the district police acted swiftly and, in line with its “zero tolerance” policy, placed the concerned Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) under immediate suspension, the SSP said.
The action has been taken to ensure a fair and impartial inquiry into the incident. Departmental disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated against the officer, the officer added.
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