Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

Shift offices, houses of top-ranking officials to Sec 39 or 38 W, garbage dump will vanish fast: FOSWAC

The executive committee meeting of Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) was held Sunday at Community Centre in Sector 40, Chandigarh. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Baljinder Singh Bittu. The federating members from various RWAs (Residents Welfare Associations) participated in the meeting.

"The offices and the residences of top ranking officials of the Chandigarh Administration, including the Administrator, Advisor and the Commissioner, should be shifted to sector 39 or 38 W to see the garbage dump vanish in few months," residents said during the executive committee meeting of the FOSWAC here Sunday.

“The offices and the residences of top ranking officials of the Chandigarh Administration, including the Administrator, Advisor and the Commissioner, should be shifted to sector 39 or 38 W to see the garbage dump vanish in few months,” residents said during the executive committee meeting of the FOSWAC here Sunday.

This point was made during the deliberations on the dumping ground of Dadumajra.

Crores spent on Dadu Majra

Bittu said that “the Municipal Corporation has been continuously spending crores of rupees for the removal of garbage from the dumping ground at Dadu Majra but nothing notable has been achieved so far”.

“We may call it a total failure as the garbage piles had increased manifold,” he added.

Speaking about the online complaints and redressal system, he said that all apps and online platform had failed as the people have been getting false messages that their complaint is resolved.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 01:48:25 am
