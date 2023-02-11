Sherpur Chowk ROB in Ludhiana likely to be opened for traffic by Feb-end, informs NHAI chairman

The under-construction Sherpur Chowk ROB in Ludhiana is nearing completion and is likely to be opened for traffic by end of this month, says an official letter addressed to the Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora by Santosh Kumar Yadav, chairman, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Yadav’s missive, dated February 10, 2023, was in reply to the MP’s letter dated January 5, 2023, in which he had taken up the issue of pending works related to the Sherpur bypass and construction of bridges across the Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana.

Arora said Friday that Yadav’s letter informed him that “the matter has been examined by NHAI and it is to inform that the construction of ROB at KM 311 of NH-44 (Sherpur Chowk) is nearing completion and likely to be opened for traffic by 28.02.2023. Further, the proposal for the construction of four bridges across the Sidhwan Canal on Laddowal Bypass is also under consideration.”

On January 5, Arora met the NHAI chairman and submitted to him a letter related to the pending works in Ludhiana city. He had apprised Yadav that commuters were facing several issues due to pending NHAI projects in and around Ludhiana. He had sought speedy completion of the Sherpur Bypass pending work stating that it took almost 30 minutes for commuters to cross a 500-metre stretch. He had also apprised the chairman that an application had long been pending with the NHAI for the construction of four bridges across the Sidhwan Canal towards South City in Ludhiana. He had requested the chairman to personally look into the matter and do the needful.

“I am thankful to NHAI chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav for considering my requests in the larger public interest,” said Arora, adding that people would be relieved once the ongoing construction of the ROB is completed and the route is opened for vehicular traffic.