Sher-e-Punjab T20 League: Six franchises, star icons unveiled; tournament to begin on August 30

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unveiled the six franchise teams and icon players for the 4th edition of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League starting August 30. (FIle)

A week after the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) launched the fourth edition of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League under the franchise model, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday announced the six franchise teams and their icon players.

The tournament, scheduled to be held from August 30 to September 13 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA New International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, will feature more than 450 cricketers from Punjab, including several players who have represented India and featured in the IPL.

Mann announced during a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party MP from Barnala and former Punjab sports minister and current PCA secretary Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, PCA president Amarjeet Singh Mehta and secretary Siddhant Sharma. Indian cricketers Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh and Ramandeep Singh were also present.