‘She is my only support’: Vrindavan boat accident survivor appeals for help as mother fights for life

Four days after a boat capsized in the Yamuna River at the holy town of Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan, killing at least 15 pilgrims, a survivor has appealed to the Punjab Government for financial help for his mother’s treatment, who continues to be critical.
Rekha Jain, 55, from Jagraon in Ludhiana, is currently on ventilator support after water entered her lungs, while her son Shwet Jain, who was also on the ill-fated boat, remains stable. Rekha and Shwet had gone to Vrindavan with a group of 130 other pilgrims from Ludhiana.
On Monday, Rekha, who was admitted to Ram Mission Hospital in Vrindavan since the boat accident, was referred to PGIMER Chandigarh after her condition deteriorated. However, the family soon shifted her to a private hospital in Chandigarh late Monday, alleging negligence and lack of treatment at PGIMER.
“She kept lying on the stretcher for half an hour and no one attended. The ward already had over a hundred patients and it was crammed. She needed immediate ventilator support and her oxygen levels were dropping, but no one cared,” said Shwet.
“PGIMER staff told us that a ventilator can’t be provided immediately. We had no option but to shift her to the private hospital in Chandigarh, where we have already paid Rs 39,000. They will ask for more money in the evening, which I don’t have,” he added.
Appealing to the Punjab Government for help, he said his mother is “my only support”. “I have already lost my father years ago. I do a private job for Rs 15-20,000 a month only. I cannot afford to pay heavy hospital bills,” he added.
On April 10, the boat ferrying pilgrims capsized in the Yamuna after reportedly crashing into a floating drum of a pontoon bridge. The boat was allowed to operate by the local administration, allegedly without any safety measures, and the pilgrims were not even given life jackets.
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At least 15 pilgrims, including multiple people from a single family and mostly hailing from Ludhiana district’s Jagraon town, died in the Vrindavan boat accident. While 15 bodies have been recovered so far, 1 person remains missing.
Divya Goyal is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Ludhiana (Punjab). She is widely recognized for her human-interest storytelling and in-depth investigative reporting on social and political issues in the region.
Professional Profile
Experience: With over 13 years in journalism, she joined The Indian Express in 2012. She previously worked with Hindustan Times.
Education: A gold medalist in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi.
Core Beats: She covers a diverse range of subjects, including gender issues, education, the Sikh diaspora, heritage, and the legacy of the Partition. She has also reported on minority communities in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Awards and Recognition
Divya has earned significant acclaim for her sensitivity toward gender and social disparities:
Laadli Media Award (2020): For her investigative report "Punjab: The Invisible Drug Addicts," which exposed the gender disparity in treating women addicts.
Laadli Media Award (2023): For a ground report on the struggles of two girls who had to ride a boat to reach their school in a border village of Punjab.
Signature Style
Divya is known for "humanizing the news." Rather than just reporting on policy, she often focuses on the individuals affected by it—such as students dealing with exam stress, farmers struggling with diversification, or families impacted by crime. Her work often bridges the gap between West (Pakistan) and East (India) Punjab, exploring shared heritage and common struggles.
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