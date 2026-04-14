‘She is my only support’: Vrindavan boat accident survivor appeals for help as mother fights for life

Rekha and Shwet Jain had gone to Vrindavan with a group of 130 other pilgrims from Ludhiana. (Express Photo)

Four days after a boat capsized in the Yamuna River at the holy town of Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan, killing at least 15 pilgrims, a survivor has appealed to the Punjab Government for financial help for his mother’s treatment, who continues to be critical.

Rekha Jain, 55, from Jagraon in Ludhiana, is currently on ventilator support after water entered her lungs, while her son Shwet Jain, who was also on the ill-fated boat, remains stable. Rekha and Shwet had gone to Vrindavan with a group of 130 other pilgrims from Ludhiana.

On Monday, Rekha, who was admitted to Ram Mission Hospital in Vrindavan since the boat accident, was referred to PGIMER Chandigarh after her condition deteriorated. However, the family soon shifted her to a private hospital in Chandigarh late Monday, alleging negligence and lack of treatment at PGIMER.