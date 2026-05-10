Tea, lassi and determination: Meet 11-year-old boy from Punjab’s border who stole the nation’s heart during Operation Sindoor

In the border belt of Punjab, where tension often becomes a way of life, the story of a young boy from a small village in Ferozepur has emerged as a powerful reminder of courage, compassion, and patriotism. As one year of Operation Sindoor is marked, Shavan Singh’s name stands out—not for any act of combat, but for a simple, heartfelt gesture that touched the nation.

Shavan, a resident of Chak Tara Wala village in the Mamdot area, was just 10 when the operation unfolded last May. His village, barely 2 km from the India–Pakistan border, saw the deployment of Army personnel for nearly 10 days. While soldiers carried out their duties amid heightened alert, a young boy quietly chose to do his part.

Shavan began serving tea, milk, lassi, and water to the soldiers stationed in and around his village. What started as a small act soon became his daily routine. Despite the tense atmosphere and the uncertainty that loomed over the border, his resolve never wavered.

“My life changed altogether after Operation Sindoor. People recognise me. I got the Youngest Civil Warrior award from the Army’s Golden Arrow Division, and then the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. My parents tell me that many kids get inspired by me. My aim is clear: to don the uniform and serve the nation, and I will work hard for this,” said Shavan, who will turn 11 this July.

Shavan’s efforts did not go unnoticed. The Army honoured him soon after the operation ended. He was among 20 children conferred with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu in January. The recognition brought him into the national spotlight, but those close to him say his spirit remains unchanged.

It was on May 6 that Army personnel arrived in Chak Tara Wala and stayed until May 16, even after the ceasefire announcement on May 10. During those days, Shavan’s commitment became a source of pride for his family and the entire village.

“Though the ceasefire was announced on May 10, forces remained in our village till May 16, and Shavan used to serve them tea, milk, lassi, and even used to take ice for them in the fields… We too felt happy to see his patriotism and hence encouraged him to go,” said his father Sonu Singh.

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Shavan Singh with his family members in Ferozepur. (Photo by special arrangement) Shavan Singh with his family members in Ferozepur. (Photo by special arrangement)

Belonging to a modest farming family with about one and a half acres of land and 10 milch animals, Shavan grew up in a joint household rooted in simple values. His father recalls how it all began.

“On day one, my father Shinda Singh took Shavan along to serve water and tea to the army personnel and afterwards, Shavan started going on his own. The fields were close to our house, and he used to go all alone and spend a lot of time with them.”

What makes his story remarkable is not just the act, but the consistency. Day after day, the boy walked to the fields carrying refreshments, building a bond with the soldiers guarding the nation.

Army supports his education

In recognition of his dedication, the Army’s Golden Arrow Division extended support for his education. His father says the Army has stood by them ever since.

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“Shavan was earlier in the government primary school of the village. Now he studies at City Heart School in the Mamdot area, about 2 km from our house. The Army has literally adopted him. They continue to enquire about his well-being and studies and tell me that we need not worry about his studies and medical expenses. The Army will help him achieve his goals,” Sonu said.

The journey since then has been transformative. From meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other awardees to appearing on the reality show Indian Idol and attending an IPL match of Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in New Chandigarh on April 19, Shavan’s story has travelled far beyond his village.

“We were invited by Punjab Kings and Pretty Zinta interacted with Shavan…now everyone recognises not only him but me as well,” said a proud Sonu.

Yet, at heart, Shavan remains the same grounded child who simply wanted to help. His academic journey also reflects his determination. After being enrolled in a private school after the operation, he secured the second position in Class 4 and continues to perform well in Class 5, his mother Santosh Rani said.

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“I saw drones in the sky during Operation Sindoor during night hours. There used to be blackouts as well, but my determination to serve our soldiers every day was the same. They are braving everything for us, fighting with enemies, and we can’t even serve them tea or milk? I am inspired by the forces and work hard each day. I am too small to say this, but yes, patriotic values are a must to have a strong nation,” Shavan says.

His journey has also brought him recognition closer home, with meetings with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan in Chandigarh and many other dignitaries.

As Punjab looks back at Operation Sindoor a year later, Shavan Singh’s story rises above the noise of conflict and politics. It is a story of a child who understood duty in its purest form — not through words, but through action.