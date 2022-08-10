Shaurya Chakra awardee murder: Man who supplied weapons to shooters among three held

August 10, 2022 3:03:14 am
The Punjab Police Tuesday arrested three persons, including a key accused in the murder case of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu, from Tarn Taran.
Those arrested have been identified as Gurwinder Singh alias Baba, who played a pivotal role in Sandhu’s killing, and his two aides — Sandeep Singh alias Kala and Gurpreet Singh alias Randhawa.
One hand-grenade, one RDX-IED (improvised explosive device), two .30 bore pistols along with magazines and 13 live cartridges, 635 grams of heroin, 100 of grams opium, Rs 36.90 lakh cash and a car were seized from their possession, a senior police official said.
Sandhu was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Tarn Taran in October 2020. He was awarded Shaurya Chakra in 1993 for fighting Khalistani militancy in Punjab.
Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said Gurwinder Singh, who is a proclaimed offender, had provided weapons to shooters.
The DGP said a probe revealed that Gurwinder Singh is a close associate of notorious gangsters Sukhpreet Singh alias Harry Chatha and Sukhmeetpal Singh alias Sukh Bikhariwal — a prime suspect in Sandhu’s murder case.
Preliminary investigations indicated that the seized explosives and arms and ammunition were to be used to disrupt peace and harmony and create terror in Punjab on or around Independence Day, the DGP said.
IGP, Ferozepur Range, Jaskaran Singh said following reliable inputs that Gurwinder Singh, along with Sandeep Singh, is on the way to Khadoor Sahib, the Tarn Taran police intercepted a car in which both were travelling and arrested them. Two pistols with loaded magazines, 635 grams of heroin, 100 grams of opium and Rs 3.90 lakh drug money were seized from the car, he said.
Following disclosures of Singh, police also recovered one hand grenade, one RDX-IED and Rs 33 lakh drug money from a location pinpointed in the area of Batala, the IGP said.
Preliminary probe suggest the recovered explosives, arms and drugs were smuggled via drones from Pakistan, he added.
