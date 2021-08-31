Shatabdis yet to go back to pre-pandemic occupancy

THREE SHATABDIS which resumed services are yet to achieve the 100 per cent occupancy of the pre-pandemic days.

Railway officers maintained that various reasons, including the work from home culture, closure of educational institutes along with apprehensions of a third wave could be behind this.

The resumed trains include the New Delhi Shatabdi Special, Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Special and Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Special. The shatabdis, which were suspended for a second time in May in view of the second wave, resumed services since June 21.

A railway officer at Chandigarh railway station maintains that the occupancy in Shatabdis has remained between 75 per cent and 89 per cent. Sources maintained that the occupancy rate was higher when the trains arrived from Delhi as compared to when they depart from Kalka or Chandigarh.

The New Delhi Shatabdi Special has a capacity of 1,014 AC chair car seats along with 112 executive class seats. The Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Special has 1,092 AC chair car seats and 112 executive class seats. The Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi special has 702 AC chair car seats along with 56 executive class seats.

“Indeed, Shatabdis are yet to receive the 100 per cent occupancy like pre-Covid days. The looming threat of a third wave can be one of the reasons. But the work from home concept in private companies, the closure of colleges, universities, educational institutes etc are also other reasons. Earlier, the occupancies increased especially on the weekends when people prefer to travel to their houses. We hope with the passage of time, the situation will improve. As the holiday season is over, occupancy in toy trains on Kalka-Shimla railway route is also low,” said GM Singh, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ambala.

The pantry services in Shatabdis are yet to be resumed. The services were cancelled due to the pandemic.