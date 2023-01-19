Shatabdi to be delayed on January 23; five trains diverted

The Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express (12046) will be delayed for 20 minutes on January 23 due to the power and traffic block on Nilokheri-Amin Station on the Delhi-Ambala Cantonment section. Amritsar-New Delhi Intercity Express (12460) will depart two hours later than its scheduled time.

Bandra Termius-Amritsar Pashim Superfast Express (12925) will be regulated for 35 minutes en route on January 22. Railway officials said that at least half a dozen other trains were cancelled and diverted due to the traffic block.

Meanwhile, at least five trains running between Chandigarh and Ludhiana were diverted and 20 other trains originating from Ambala have been cancelled till January 25 due to non-interlocking work at Sanahwal in connection with the modification on the Sanahwal-Ambala Cantonment-Saharanpur section of the Firozpur railway division.

The five diverted trains are Jay Nagar-Amritsat Saryu Yamuna Express (14649), Durg-Jammu Tawi Humsafar (12549), Tirupati Jammu Tawi (22705), New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar (12407) and Durg-Udhampur Express (20847).

Railway officials said these trains would not reach Sirhind, Rajpura, and Mandigobind Garh railway stations and passengers have to reach the Ludhiana railway station to board them.

Sources said the diversion of the trains may be extended after January 25 if the modification work requires more time.