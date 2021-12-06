Shashi Shankar Tiwari extends support to BJP

President of Purvanchal Vikas Mahasangh and former general secretary of Chandigarh Congress, Shashi Shankar Tiwari extended his support to the BJP here on Sunday.

Tiwari accused the Congress of betraying him. Other rebels present with him also attacked the local Congress president Subhash Chawla and vice president DD Jindal and strongly condemned them “for promoting nepotism and dynasty.”

Tiwari said that he worked diligently for the party and was active in resolving the problems of the people on behalf of the party but Congress rejected all his contributions.