Senior Haryana Govt official jumps to death from Secretariat building, probe launched

A 58-year-old special secretary posted at the Haryana Civil Secretariat died Wednesday afternoon after allegedly jumping from the office building, triggering panic among employees and prompting a police investigation.

According to initial information, the deceased was identified as Ganesh Arora, who was serving as special secretary in the office of IAS officer Hitesh Meena at the Haryana Secretariat. The incident occurred at around 12.45 pm, when Arora reportedly stepped out of his office and jumped from the sixth floor of the Secretariat building, said the police.

Staff members present at the spot immediately raised an alarm and he was rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh. However, doctors on duty declared him brought dead.