Senior Haryana Govt official jumps to death from Secretariat building, probe launched

A 58-year-old special secretary posted at the Haryana Civil Secretariat died Wednesday afternoon after allegedly jumping from the office building, triggering panic among employees and prompting a police investigation.
According to initial information, the deceased was identified as Ganesh Arora, who was serving as special secretary in the office of IAS officer Hitesh Meena at the Haryana Secretariat. The incident occurred at around 12.45 pm, when Arora reportedly stepped out of his office and jumped from the sixth floor of the Secretariat building, said the police.
Staff members present at the spot immediately raised an alarm and he was rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh. However, doctors on duty declared him brought dead.
Secretariat sources said he had been upset for some time over his posting. They said this was not the first such incident involving Arora. Earlier this week, he had allegedly attempted to jump from the eighth floor but was stopped in time by colleagues. On another occasion prior to that, he was reportedly prevented from jumping from the seventh floor by staff members who intervened.
The police reached the spot soon after receiving information and initiated inquest proceedings under the relevant provisions of law. They said that statements of employees working in his office and others present nearby at the time of the incident are being recorded to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.
Meanwhile, no suicide note has been recovered so far from the scene or his office. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the medical report and statements of witnesses, said a police officer.
