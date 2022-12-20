3 sharpshooters of Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi gangs held in Gurugram

The Haryana Police Monday arrested three sharpshooters of Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi gangs in Gurgaon and seized six pistols, 16 cartridges and a car from their possession.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said the three men were wanted in about two dozen cases registered in Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR. They were identified as Dipak alias Lota (36), Sandeep (28) and Manish (24), he said.

“During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that they had to execute a murder on December 22 in Jind court premises and had collected weapons for it,” Sangwan said.

However, before they could commit the crime, the police team nabbed them at IFFCO Chowk late Sunday night, he said.

The trio was produced in a city court on Monday. While Manish was sent to judicial custody, the other two were taken on three-day police remand, the ACP.

According to the police, the three accused are sharpshooters of Bishnoi and Jathedi gangs.

They were involved in the escape of infamous gangster Kala Jatheri. Besides, two dozen cases related to murder, attempt to murder, robbery, kidnapping, possession of illegal weapons etc are registered against them in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, they added.