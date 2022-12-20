scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

3 sharpshooters of Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi gangs held in Gurugram

According to the police, the three accused are sharpshooters of Bishnoi and Jathedi gangs.

The trio was produced in a city court on Monday. (Representational)

The Haryana Police Monday arrested three sharpshooters of Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi gangs in Gurgaon and seized six pistols, 16 cartridges and a car from their possession.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said the three men were wanted in about two dozen cases registered in Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR. They were identified as Dipak alias Lota (36), Sandeep (28) and Manish (24), he said.

“During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that they had to execute a murder on December 22 in Jind court premises and had collected weapons for it,” Sangwan said.

However, before they could commit the crime, the police team nabbed them at IFFCO Chowk late Sunday night, he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...Premium
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chariman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chariman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...Premium
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: GovtPremium
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt

The trio was produced in a city court on Monday. While Manish was sent to judicial custody, the other two were taken on three-day police remand, the ACP.

According to the police, the three accused are sharpshooters of Bishnoi and Jathedi gangs.

More from Chandigarh

They were involved in the escape of infamous gangster Kala Jatheri. Besides, two dozen cases related to murder, attempt to murder, robbery, kidnapping, possession of illegal weapons etc are registered against them in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, they added.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 08:05:08 am
Next Story

Man who snatched car in Jammu nabbed from Kharar, say police

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close