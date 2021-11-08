Cong works out middle path as Sidhu dares it to choose between him, ‘compromised officer’

Hours after Navjot Singh Sidhu stopped short of announcing his resignation as the Punjab Congress president, asking the state government to choose between him and “a compromised officer”, the AICC state affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary Monday organised a meeting between the cricketer-turned politician and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to iron out the differences between the two leaders.

Chaudhary intervened to organise the meeting after Sidhu called a press conference and questioned the party government over the status of investigation into the 2015 sacrilege and police firing incident and sharpened his attack on Advocate General APS Deol and DGP IPS Sahota. Sidhu was apparently miffed at the Cabinet, which met Sunday, for not taking up the issue of AG’s resignation — one of the two conditions that he had put before the party high command on Friday for withdrawing his resignation as PCC chief. While taking back his resignation, Sidhu had said that he he would resume the charge the day a new AG is appointed in place of Deol and a panel of names for the appointment of a new DGP is cleared.

In the meeting organised by Chaudhary, State Sports Minister Pargat Singh, a close confidant of Sidhu, was also present.

A source privy to the developments in the meeting said, “A compromise pact has been worked out. A Cabinet meeting has been called on Tuesday in which the resignation of AG is likely to be taken up.”

Later, talking to reporters Cabinet Minister Raj Kumar Verka said “whatever misunderstandings”

there are between Channi and Sidhu “will soon be removed”.

Verka said Chaudhary had discussed issues with Channi and Sidhu separately and jointly. “There were some issues and they have been sorted to a large extent today and whatever remaining issues will be resolved soon,” he said.

To a question on replacing the AG and DGP, he said, “You will get answers on all these things very soon.”

A source in the Sidhu camp, meanwhile, said, “Channi and Chaudhary have been telling Sidhu that the AG will be removed. This has happened umpteenth time. But each time they go back on their promise. We are watching the developments closely. The AG resigned on Monday. It has not been accepted yet”.

“For now, they have decided that the resignation would be taken up in the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday and afterwards Sidhu will be taken to PPCC headquarters. This is the plan. But, in the past, several plans have been made and mot acted upon. This is what got Sidhu upset,” the source added.

The government had earlier decided to table the agenda of AG’s resignation in Sunday’s Cabinet meeting, but dropped it at the last moment.

A miffed Sidhu had decided to go for an all out attack on Channi-led government before Pargat Singh intervened and advised him against going to media, a source said. Sidhu, however, did not relent and addressed a press conference earlier in the day media where he asked whether his own party’s government give justice to the victims of the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident or stand with the guilty by becoming their “shield”.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed that the probe into the Kotkapura firing incident should be completed preferably within six months, he said. “Today six months and one day have passed. Where is the chargesheet (in the matter),” Sidhu said.

He also asked why a special leave petition (SLP) has not been filed against the blanket bail given to former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, one of the accused in the firing incident. “If that accused (Saini) has got a blanket bail, then how will the investigation be complete,” Sidhu said while questioning the appointment of the Deol as AG and Sahota as the DGP. He said Sahota had given clean chit to the main accused in the Bargari sacrilege case.

“Again the glitch is your appointees. Whether you are (here) to give justice or stand with the guilty by becoming their shield. Is there any answer for this,” he asked the party government, adding , “ You either choose the compromised officer or your PPCC chief”.

Sidhu said that there was a change in guard in Punjab because some people had asked why the government then was not arresting Saini. The same people are now quiet, he said in an apparent reference to Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who had given statements against former CM Capt Amarinder Singh for not arresting Saini.

Sidhu also asked what was stopping the state government from making public the special task force’s report on narcotics when there was no restraint order from the court.

Stressing on the need for “political will”, the PCC chief said, “A single weak link can spoil a case”.

He also asked why the government had not started renegotiating with the private thermal power plants.

He said he will not compromise on any issue which was close to people’s heart. “These were the main issues confronting the state. We waited for these to be sorted for so many years. But again nothing is being done,” he added.

MORE TROUBLE FOR GOVERNMENT

Even as the Congress is busy fighting the fire lit by Sidhu, a Gurdaspur-based leader Raman Behal resigned from the post of chairperson, Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board on Monday. He is likely to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Behal said that leaders who have come from outside have “commercialised” the Congress party.

Meanwhile, senior party leader Manish Tewari also hit out at the Punjab government asking why it has it not yet challenged the Centre’s notification extending the BSF jurisdiction from 15 kms to 50 kms.

“It has been close to a month now Central Govt by notification has extended @BSF_India operational remit in Punjab to 50 Kilometres.Why till now notification has not been challenged by @PunjabGovtIndia under Article 131 in Supreme Court of India Is opposition to it mere tokenism?”