Sharma garners support, Cong appoints two observers

To rule out possibility of cross-voting or some last minute technical glitch in the June 10 polls for two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana, the Congress has appointed two observers — Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla. This even as Congress legislators continue to be held together by the party at a resort in Raipur.

CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda is expected to visit the MLAs on Tuesday. Hooda’s son and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda is already stationed in Raipur. The 26 MLAs there have now been joined by Renu Bala (Sadhaura MLA) and Chiranjeev Rao (Rewari MLA), too.

Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry and Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi have not yet gone to Raipur. While Kiran Choudhry has cited her ill-health, Bishnoi is waiting to meet Rahul Gandhi before announcing his future course of action.

“According to the norms, the MLAs voting for party nominee Ajay Maken would be required to show their vote to the observers. If any MLA does not show his/her vote to the observer, the vote can be disqualified,” a senior Congress leader told The Indian Express.

In 2016, BJP-backed independent candidate and media baron Subhash Chandra was elected to Rajya Sabha from Haryana, after 14 Congress votes were declared invalid. Chandra had defeated Delhi-based lawyer and INLD, Congress-backed Independent candidate R K Anand. Of the 14 Congress votes that junked, 12 were rejected because the MLAs used a wrong type of ink. One vote of Hooda was not counted as the ballot was unmarked and Randeep Singh Surjewala’s vote was rejected as he showed his vote to another MLA Kiran Chaudhary.

The support for Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma, the son of expelled Congress leader Venod Sharma, is meanwhile increasing. At the time of filing nomination, all 10 JJP MLAs had announced support to Sharma.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that while BJP’s 31 MLAs would vote for party nominee Krishan Panwar, the remaining nine would support Sharma. HLP’s Gopal Kanda too has come out in open support of Sharma, who now needs 10 more votes.

Sources say that Sharma is in touch with all the seven Independent MLAs. Only Balraj Kundu has so far said that he would not support Sharma.

“He still needs support of two-three Congress MLAs and that of INLD’s Abhay Chautala. Also, if a few votes are held invalid due to any technical reasons or any MLA fails to make it for the polling, it may disrupt Congress’ prospects. That is the reason why the party has kept all its MLAs together and shall be bringing them all, possibly on a chartered flight, to Chandigarh and straight to the Vidhan Sabha on June 10,” another senior Congress leader said.

Hooda, meanwhile, said, “There are two seats – one will go to BJP and the other to Congress. We have adequate number. Our MLAs are undergoing a training camp”.