Sharda Mata Yatra reaches Ludhiana, gets rousing reception

The Sharda Mata Yatra, which started from Sringeri in Karnataka on January 24 enroute to Teetwal in north Kashmir, on Friday entered Ludhiana amid a rousing reception by locals and devotees.

A special idol of Mata Sharda is being transported from Sringeri to Kashmir, along the Line of Control, and has so far traversed through Noida, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Gurgaon.

On Friday, a function was organized by the Kashmiri Pandit Sabha Ludhiana in association with prominent people and social workers of the city as the idol entered Ludhiana.

Ravinder Pandita, a prominent Kashmiri social activist, who has been the main force behind this yatra, said that the idol will be installed in the temple in Teetwal on March 22, the Kashmiri New Year Day.

He said that the reconstruction of the temple was a step towards the revival of the ancient annual pilgrimage to Sharda Peeth, which is lying in ruins in Shardi, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

The Sharda Yatra Temple, where the idol will be installed, according to Pandita, is located on the pilgrimage route to Sharda Peeth.

He said that from ancient times, an annual pilgrimage to Sharda Peeth had been taking place every year, till it stopped after the partition of the country in 1947.