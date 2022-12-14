Shamlat land: Haryana farmers to launch padyatra from Dec 20

Demanding ownership rights of shamlat land to those farmers – who are occupying the same for the past several decades – several farmer organisations will undertake a padyatra (foot march) from Ambala to Chandigarh from December 20 to 22. To press for legislation over the matter, the agitators have plans to reach Chandigarh on December 22 when the winter session of Haryana Assembly will begin in the state capital.

In a press conference in Chandigarh Tuesday, the farmer leaders said they would come to the state capital to remind the government about its promise on their demand which was made to them when they had staged a protest at Chandigarh-Panchkula border on September 12. A large number of farmers on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles had come to Chandigarh in September but a possible standoff was averted then as the government had stated that it was seriously mulling a solution of the issue.

This time, the farmers will start their march from Panjokhra Sahib Gurudwara (Ambala) on December 20 to move to Chandigarh.

In a joint press conference, farmer leaders Mandeep Nathwan, Suresh Koth, Jagdeep Singh Aulakh, Karnail Singh and Dharambir Dhindsa made an announcement in this regard.

The farmers — who have been cultivating the land for the past several decades– fear losing their chunks of land holdings following a SC ruling, have been staging protests and holding panchayats in several parts of the state for the past few months. The shamlat land is kept aside for common use in villages, as part of the Punjab Land Revenue Act, 1887. In April, the Supreme Court held that such land should be utilised by panchayats only for the needs of villagers. “No part of the land can be re-partitioned amongst the proprietors, and such land would not be available for sale,’’ the apex court had ruled.

With the Opposition backing the agitating farmers, the BJP-JJP ministry is treading carefully on the matter. In September, Haryana additional chief secretary (revenue) VS Kundu had stated: “The matter of shamlat deh land is a very complex issue. Several Acts have been introduced on this issue. Following the judgment of the Supreme Court, a problem has arisen for some farmers- who were cultivating the land or have constructed their houses for a long time.

During the past 4-5 months, the government has also issued 2-3 instructions in this regard. We are considering this issue seriously and how the relief can be extended to those farmers under the legal framework while accepting the Supreme Court orders.”