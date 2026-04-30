Shambhu railway track IED blast case: Patiala police seizes militant hardware

The Patiala Police, in a joint operation with the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) Amritsar, have averted major terror plots with the recovery of another substantial cache of militant hardware from Panjwarh Khurd village in Tarn Taran, in the Shambhu railway track IED blast case, said officials on Wednesday.

This comes in continuation with the investigation into an explosion at a railway track near Shambhu, Patiala, on Monday night, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav. The blast resulted in the death of one Jagroop Singh alias Jupa, who was attempting to plant an IED that apparently detonated prematurely.

The seized military hardware includes a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG), one metallic IED (sticky bomb) weighing 2.296 kg along with three detonators with electric wire and one battery, two packs of RDX weighing 1.456 kg, one P-86 hand grenade, three pistols — 9mm Glock-18 CX ‘Austria’, .30 bore PX5 Storm and .30 bore Star Mark — along with five magazines and 84 live cartridges, two wireless sets Baofeng, one headphone and two timer switches.

Police teams had arrested four individuals identified as Pardeep Singh Khalsa, Kulwinder Singh, Satnam Singh alias Satta and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, said DGP.

The DGP also said this significant recovery comes based on the disclosures by the arrested accused Satnam — brother of the key accused, Jagroop Singh.

“Investigations have revealed that this terror module was backed by a Malaysia-based entity, with financial support being routed through Malaysia by the main handler using the name Jujhar Singh,” said the DGP.

Yadav said that Jujhar, who was controlling the operatives of this module, was also in touch with USA-based Surinder Singh Thikriwal, who was involved in several previous terror modules, while, Pakistan-based Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta — a designated individual terrorist — was also in touch with this module.

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He said the investigation is also focused on determining this module’s involvement in Sirhind railway track IED blast case on January 23, 2026, and the grenade attack on CIA Moga on the intervening night of November 6 and 7, 2025.

SSP Patiala Varun Sharma said the accused Satnam Singh specifically revealed that a major part of this consignment was concealed by him and Jagroop Singh in Panjwarh Khurd, Tarn Taran.

IG SSOC Amritsar Sukhjinder Singh Mann informed that Patiala Police and SSOC Amritsar formed a joint team to conduct a search of the locations disclosed by the accused.

In this regard, an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 111; Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Act; Section 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 13, 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Acts (UAPA) was already registered at Kotwali Police Station in Patiala.