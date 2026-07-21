Shambhu border sealed, farmer leaders detained ahead of Delhi protest against US trade deal

Amid farmer unions’ call for a mahapanchayat at Kisan Ghat in New Delhi to protest the proposed India–United States trade deal, the Haryana Police sealed the Haryana–Punjab border at Shambhu in Ambala district Tuesday. The police also detained several farmer leaders at different places in Haryana ahead of the protest.

A senior Haryana Police officer told The Indian Express that around 15 companies of security forces, including paramilitary personnel, had been deployed at the Shambhu border. According to the police, hundreds of farmers had already gathered at the border with plans to march towards Delhi to participate in the mahapanchayat.

To prevent the movement of protesters, the police erected multiple barricades and placed cement blocks on the bridge over the Ghaggar river at Shambhu. Alternative traffic arrangements were also put in place for commuters travelling between Haryana and Punjab.