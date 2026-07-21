Shambhu border sealed, farmer leaders detained ahead of Delhi protest against US trade deal

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Amid farmer unions’ call for a mahapanchayat at Kisan Ghat in New Delhi to protest the proposed India–United States trade deal, the Haryana Police sealed the Haryana–Punjab border at Shambhu in Ambala district Tuesday. The police also detained several farmer leaders at different places in Haryana ahead of the protest.
A senior Haryana Police officer told The Indian Express that around 15 companies of security forces, including paramilitary personnel, had been deployed at the Shambhu border. According to the police, hundreds of farmers had already gathered at the border with plans to march towards Delhi to participate in the mahapanchayat.
To prevent the movement of protesters, the police erected multiple barricades and placed cement blocks on the bridge over the Ghaggar river at Shambhu. Alternative traffic arrangements were also put in place for commuters travelling between Haryana and Punjab.
Farmer leaders alleged that the BJP governments at the Centre and in Haryana were preventing them from holding a peaceful protest. They claimed that several union leaders and farmers had been detained at various locations across Haryana before the mahapanchayat.
Farmer organisations, particularly in Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting for several months against the proposed India–US trade deal. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) president Gurnam Singh Chaduni had earlier said that representatives of farmers, workers, students, youth, women and social organisations had unanimously opposed the proposed agreement, arguing that it was against the interests of farmers, workers, small traders, youth and the general public.
Chaduni said the proposed trade deal could adversely affect agriculture, employment and the country’s self-reliance. He added that the issue should not be viewed solely as a farmers’ concern but as one affecting the interests of the entire nation, calling for wider public participation in the movement.
Due to the closure of the Shambhu border, alternative routes have been designated for vehicles travelling between Delhi and Punjab. Travellers are advised to follow these routes:
For vehicles travelling from Delhi to Punjab:
Route 1: Ambala Cantonment ➔ Chandigarh Road ➔ Lalru ➔ Derabassi ➔ Zirakpur ➔ Punjab
Route 2: Vehicles can also reach Punjab from Lalru or Dera Bassi by using alternative routes.
For vehicles travelling from Punjab to Delhi:
Route 1: Rajpura ➔ Lalru ➔ Derabassi ➔ Zirakpur ➔ Ambala Cantonment ➔ Delhi
Route 2: Vehicles can also travel from Rajpura, Lalru or Dera Bassi to Ambala Cantonment through alternative routes and then proceed to Delhi.
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