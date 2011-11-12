Shakira for DLF

Latino popstar and the worlds most famous belly dancer Shakira will be in Udaipur next Wednesday to perform as a birthday treat for K.P. Singh,the CEO and chairperson of DLF Ltd. Some not-so-soft murmurs among the Delhi elite,who are on the guest list,suggest that the 80-year old real estate moguls birthday has been planned like a great Indian wedding with celebrations spanning over five days. A series of dinners in Delhi,the launch of Singhs autobiography at Emporio Mall followed by a dinner at the venue and finally the FIFA World Cup performance for a select audience as the culmination,forms the lineup. Shakira is one of the most favoured performing popstars among Indians across the world,especially after her Namaste dance step for the FIFA World Cup anthem Waka Waka.

