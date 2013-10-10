Shaken victim,her family await report of independent probe

She never thought that a visit to a hospital would give her long-lasting trauma. Two months back,her life was different. She was full of life,but not anymore. She has stopped laughing,lost weight and her skin has become pale.

Life is not the same for Naina (name changed) and her family,after they received her biopsy report which indicated that the 21-year-olds fallopian tubes were damaged/removed during a simple appendicitis operation conducted at Government Multi Speciality Hospital,Sector 16 (GMSH). If the report is authentic,then it means that the girl can never become a mother.While a probe is underway to check if the allegations are correct,the news has shaken the girl and her family,giving them sleepless nights.

I have not slept properly for over a week. I worry about my daughters health and future. The thought that who will marry her,haunts me, says Nainas mother.

As per her mother,the girl has lost weight and her skin has become pale,after she came to know of her reports.

Naina used to talk a lot,but now she remains silent throughout the day. She does not talk to us anymore. She is a very sensitive girl and cannot see her family in pain,so she keeps smiling all the time. She never complains, the mother added.

Hailing from a middle-class family,Naina is a hardworking young girl. She is doing her masters in Economics. She studies throughout the day and takes tuition classes in the evening.

Talking to Newsline,Naina alleges,I know that the doctor has committed a blunder,but to err is human. I feel bad,because the doctor is running away from his responsibility. In stead of complicating the case,he should admit his mistake and help me with my treatment.

While the girl is confident that the doctor is guilty,the results of the inquiry report is awaited.

Talking about the incident,Naina said,In June,I had severe pain in my abdomen and we went to GMSH-16 for check up. I was diagnosed with appendicitis and was operated upon on June 17. I was advised bed rest and was under medication for two months.

Later, she continued ,during my periods,I went through unbearable pain. My mother forcefully took me to the doctor. Followings investigations and a biopsy,the doctors told me that my fallopian tubes had been affected.

The family approached Dr Rajiv Vadera,Medical Superintendent of GMSH-16,who on October 3 asked the head of surgery department Dr K S Bal to conduct an inquiry and submit a report in 10 days .

However,the family has no belief in the system anymore. How can I trust the hospital,whose doctor committed the blunder? During the ultrasound,Dr Himmat Singh Mohan (the doctor who operated on Naina) was present and I believe that he influenced the report, Nainas father alleged.

I do not trust the hospital anymore and want an independent probe,the father said.

Meanwhile,the father is also getting anonymous calls from someone who is offering monetary help and instead wants him to withdraw the compliant.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App