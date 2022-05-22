Shahpur Colony demolition: HC issues notice to UT Administration

The Punjab and Haryana High Court have issued notice to the Chandigarh Administration over a petition filed by the residents of Shahpur Colony, Sector 38-A West, Chandigarh, seeking to quash the demolition orders dated May 14, 2022, as per public notice affixed in their residential area.

The petitioner, Rajinder Kumar and others, through counsel GP Vashisht, argued that the petitioners are residing in their houses in their area which have been provided house numbers and they also have ration cards, Aadhar cards and are registered voters.

Their houses are part of ward 6 of Sector, for the purpose of electing municipal councillors, under the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act.

The Bench of Justice Amol Rattan Singh and Justice Lalit Batra, after hearing the matter, have issued notice to the Chandigarh Administration.

The case is now scheduled for hearing on October 28, 2022.