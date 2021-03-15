Shahkot DSP dies of Covid-19; 1,501 new cases 20 deaths

While 29 patients in Punjab continue to be 'critical and on ventilator support', 229 are on oxygen support. Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav

For the second consecutive day, the daily Covid case count in Punjab crossed 1,500-mark Sunday as the state recorded 1,501 fresh cases and 20 more deaths.

On Saturday, Punjab had recorded 1,515 fresh cases.

After October 2020, it was after five months that daily case count in Punjab crossed 1,000-mark on March 4 and 1,074 new cases were recorded in a day. Since then the surge has continued and the state has been adding more than 1,000 new cases on a daily basis.

On March 6, the daily case count crossed 1,100-mark and there were 1,179 fresh cases. On March 8, the count crossed 1,200-mark and there were 1,239 fresh cases in a day. On March 10, the daily case count crossed 1,400-mark and 1,422 fresh cases were reported in a day. On Friday (March 12), there were 1,414 fresh cases in 24 hours.

This is the second COVID wave being witnessed in Punjab after the single-day highest count of 2,896 cases was reported on September 17 last year. It was on October 5 that daily cases had crossed 1,000-mark and 1,062 cases were reported that day.

With 20 fresh deaths as per Sunday’s bulletin, the toll in Punjab due to Covid reached 6,072. Among 20 deaths reported Sunday, seven died in Jalandhar, four in Patiala, two in Tarn Taran and one each in Kapurthala and Mohali.

With 1,501 fresh coronavirus cases, the total infections reached 1,97,755. The maximum fresh cases were recorded in Mohali (211), Ludhiana (197) and Patiala (196). While 29 patients in Punjab continue to be ‘critical and on ventilator support’, 229 are on oxygen support. The maximum active cases are in Jalandhar (1,607).

State’s Covid-19 nodal officer tests positive after vaccination

Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, nodal officer, Covid-19, Punjab, tested positive after getting both doses of Covid vaccine. Dr Bhaskar said, “The immunity after the vaccination builds only after two weeks (14 days) of the second dose. It had just been a week that I had received the second dose.”