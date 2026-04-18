Protest against Shahimajra garbage plant enters Day 3, residents lock facility

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The protest against the garbage processing plant at Shahimajra intensified on the third consecutive day, with agitated residents locking the facility and forcing a complete shutdown. Protesters warned that the agitation would continue until a permanent solution is implemented.
Protesters, including Green Resident Society general secretary Rupinder Singh, Phase 5 resident Sukhwinder Singh, Shahimajra resident Ashok Jha, and residents Usha Shahi and Rajan Khanna, said, “Massive heaps of garbage have accumulated near the plant, leading up to the nearby grain market. The stench and pollution have become unbearable.”
They added that the sit-in would not be withdrawn until the garbage was completely cleared.
The protesters alleged that setting up such a plant between a green belt and a residential area is “fundamentally flawed, and it is not only damaging the environment, but also severely impacting public health. Foul smell, smoke, and unhygienic conditions have led to rising health concerns among locals.”
Residents said a similar protest was held around six months ago, when the plant was locked, and a sit-in was held. The agitation was withdrawn after assurances from the local MLA, but the situation remained unchanged.
Protesters said a fire broke out in the garbage heaps on Tuesday night, causing panic in the area. Thick smoke engulfed the surroundings, leaving residents struggling to breathe and facing serious discomfort.
Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP leaders have reached the site to pledge their support, adding a political dimension to the movement.
Notably, some municipal councillors under whose tenure the plant was established are now participating in the protest. With the upcoming municipal elections, several aspiring candidates are also joining the agitation.
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