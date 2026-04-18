Protest against Shahimajra garbage plant enters Day 3, residents lock facility

MLA Kulwant Singh talking with protesters and going around at RMC dumping point in Shahi Majra in Mohali. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The protest against the garbage processing plant at Shahimajra intensified on the third consecutive day, with agitated residents locking the facility and forcing a complete shutdown. Protesters warned that the agitation would continue until a permanent solution is implemented.

Protesters, including Green Resident Society general secretary Rupinder Singh, Phase 5 resident Sukhwinder Singh, Shahimajra resident Ashok Jha, and residents Usha Shahi and Rajan Khanna, said, “Massive heaps of garbage have accumulated near the plant, leading up to the nearby grain market. The stench and pollution have become unbearable.”

They added that the sit-in would not be withdrawn until the garbage was completely cleared.