Shahid Kapoor’s shooting holds to ransom scores of commuters

Actor Shahid Kapoor during shooting for his movie Jersey at Sector 7 market in Chandigarh on Monday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Actor Shahid Kapoor during shooting for his movie Jersey at Sector 7 market in Chandigarh on Monday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

The shooting of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey movie held to ransom scores of commuters in the internal lane of Sector 7 in Chandigarh when the organisers were holding back the traffic to enact scenes on the road.

The organisers were asking people to halt and at some point even asking them to turn the ignition off of their vehicles as “silence had to be maintained” in the scene.

A milk man who was crossing the road to deliver the milk to residents was taken to surprise when he was asked to park his bike at one corner and even directed to turn the ignition off as it was creating noise.

Commuters were allowed to go only after the directions from the organisers to release the traffic.

“I am getting late for the office but all of a sudden, some men came and asked me to wait for some time as the shooting of a movie was going on. At least the local administration that gave the permission must ensure that people should not be put to inconvenience for such things,” Vinod Kumar, a commuter that time, who works at a private firm said.

People who had come to the market to buy essentials were not allowed to park at the parking lot near the shops.

Vineeta, a Sector 7 resident, said that she had to park her vehicle near the houses and had to walk a distance with her elderly mother as organisers there did not allow her to park her vehicle.

It was only after Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Shashank Anand was informed that he immediately sent out traffic policemen to ensure that the traffic is not held back and people won’t face any inconvenience.

While speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, SSP Traffic said, “All permissions given are subject to terms and conditions especially that the traffic will not be blocked.”

Anand then sent the traffic police at the spot to ensure that people were not being asked to wait.

For some, it was an interesting day as they spent their time trying to take a glance at the actor.

Residents living near the market drew up in large numbers to see the shooting.

