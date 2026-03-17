AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Maan’s husband convicted in 2018 cheque bounce case

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A court in Punjab’s Dera Bassi has convicted three partners of a housing project firm, including the husband of Kharar AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Maan, to two years’ imprisonment and a Rs 10,000 fine in a 2018 cheque bounce case worth crores of rupees.
After hearing the case, which lasted for nearly seven years, the court sentenced the three accused to two years’ imprisonment and a fine.
Maan’s husband, Shahbaz Singh Sohi, a resident of Sector 3 in Chandigarh, Nachhatar Singh of Naraingarh, and Zirakpur resident Jatinder Singh were later granted bail.
The complaint was filed in 2018 by Kamaljit Singh, the brother of former Zirakpur sarpanch Jaspal Singh.
According to his complaint, the three partners of Platinum Smart Buildcon, Sohi, Jatinder, and Nachhatar Singh, entered into a deal to sell plots worth crores of rupees in the ‘Silver City’ project at Rajpura.
He said that, as the deal was not finalised, a cheque for Rs 3.5 crore was issued under the agreement, but it bounced.
Mann married Sohi in 2024 when she was a minister in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Cabinet.
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