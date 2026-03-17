AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Maan’s husband convicted in 2018 cheque bounce case

Anmol Gagan Maan, AAP MLA from Kharar, whose husband Shahbaz Singh Sohi was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment by a Dera Bassi court in a 2018 cheque bounce case involving ₹3.5 crore. (File Photo)

A court in Punjab’s Dera Bassi has convicted three partners of a housing project firm, including the husband of Kharar AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Maan, to two years’ imprisonment and a Rs 10,000 fine in a 2018 cheque bounce case worth crores of rupees.

After hearing the case, which lasted for nearly seven years, the court sentenced the three accused to two years’ imprisonment and a fine.

Maan’s husband, Shahbaz Singh Sohi, a resident of Sector 3 in Chandigarh, Nachhatar Singh of Naraingarh, and Zirakpur resident Jatinder Singh were later granted bail.

The complaint was filed in 2018 by Kamaljit Singh, the brother of former Zirakpur sarpanch Jaspal Singh.