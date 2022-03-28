Shah brings cheer: Chandigarh employees to get Central benefits

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the service conditions of employees of the Chandigarh Union Territory administration will now be aligned to that of the central civil services and the move will benefit them in a “big way”.

He also said that women employees will now get childcare leave of two years instead of the current one year. “I want to give a good news to the employees of the Chandigarh administration. From today, service conditions of employees of the Chandigarh administration will now be aligned to that of the central civil services. You (employees) are going to benefit in a big way,” Shah said. Shah was in the city to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 632.78 crore.

Addressing a gathering, Shah said he was visiting the “city beautiful” after a long time and felt very good. “In the history of the modern world, Chandigarh is the most developed city in the category of planned cities,” he added.

Meanwhile, parties in Punjab slammed Shah’s decision with Akali Dal spokesman Daljeet Cheema Akali leader calling it a violation of the spirit of Punjab Reorganisation Act. “This means denial of right of Capital to Punjab for ever,” he said.

Calling it a dictatorial decision, Cong MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira urged Rajya Sabha MPs from the state to take up this issue with the central government.