Shaganpreet is main conspirator in Middukhera murder: Police

Seeking dismissal of the anticipatory bail plea filed by the manager of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Shaganpreet Singh, the Punjab Police in its reply submitted before the Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that, “there is sufficient prima facie evidence on record which reveals that the petitioner is the main conspirator, who hatched conspiracy with (accused) Gaurav Patial alias Lucky for eliminating Vicky Middukhera”.

The status report by way of an affidavit has been filed by Sukhnaaz Singh, DSP, City-1, District Mohali, before the Bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on Thursday.

The status report of Punjab Police mentions, “it has come in the disclosure statements of accused persons namely Anil Lath, Sajjan alias Bholu and Ajay alias Sunny that they along with Sombir an associate of Lucky Patial went to Gurudwara Sohana Sahab, Mohali and there met the present petitioner (Shaganpreet Singh), who asked them to murder Vicky Middukhera”.

The DSP added in the report that the custodial interrogation of petitioner is required for divulging details “as to on whose behalf he (Shaganpreet Singh) has hatched that conspiracy”.

Shagan Preet Singh has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking protection and security of life and liberty, apprehending serious threat of life from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar. In another petition, Shagan Preet Singh has also sought anticipatory bail in the murder case of Vicky Middukhera, a youth Akali Dal leader who was shot dead in Mohali in August 2021.

The petition said that Shagan Preet “has been implicated in FIR on the basis of alleged disclosure statement of co-accused which is inadmissible in law”. The investigating agency has “no other corroborative evidence in the form of call records or tower location or any kind of conversation between petitioner and co-accused Ajay”, the petition adds.

Shagan Preet further added that he has no links with the gang that allegedly murdered Middukhera yet he is being “targeted by the rival gang of Bishnoi and Brar”. “The petitioner is receiving death threats from the persons who are associates of Bishnoi and Brar,” the petition contends.

In the petition, Shagan Preet contended that after Moosewala’s killing, as his manager, he too apprehends the same fate at the hands of Bishnoi and Brar.