Shab-e-Barat: Pray at home, Muslim leaders advise

Local muslims leaders and members of Tablighi Jamaat on Tuesday decided that no one will go to Masjid and Kabristan for Shab-e-barat and pay respect at their homes. They said as per Islam, taking care of one’s body and health is a sacred duty, “thus we must take all precautions and abide by all instructions/guidelines issued by the government”.

The decision was taken by Maulana Ajmal Khan, Jama Masjid, Sector 20, Maullana Imran of Masjid Mani Majra, Mufti Anas of Masjid BDC-26, Quari Shamsher of Masjid Sector 45 and Noor, member of Tablighi Jamaat, Chandigarh. A meeting was held at Jama Masjid, Sector 20. SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale along with DSP Ram Gopal too attended the meeting.

Maulana Ajmal Khan said, “We urged the public to follow instructions and guidelines on COVID-19. Further, decision of closing Masjid for gathering and Namaz was taken up since the lockdown was announced in the country. Shab-e-barat, which will be from Wednesday evening to Thursday evening, will be observed at houses instead of mosques.”

Shab-e-Barat means the night of forgiveness, or day of atonement.

DGP, UT, Sanjay Baniwal appreciated the Muslim initiative.

All participants of Tablighi Jamaat who are residing in Chandigarh cooperated in health check-up. Their report is negative for COVID-19 and hence they were discharged on Tuesday.

