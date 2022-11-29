Shaan, Jassie Gill and Babbal Rai to enthral audience at Chandigarh Carnival

Renowned singers Shaan, Jassie Gill, and Babbal Rai, among others, will perform at the upcoming Chandigarh Carnival (December 2 to December 4). The carnival will also see a workshop by artists from Russia, South Korea, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Notably, the Chandigarh Carnival could not be held for the last two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Department of Tourism, Chandigarh Administration is organising the carnival at Open Ground opposite Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10, Chandigarh.

Singer Harjit Harman would perform on December 2, 6.30 pm onwards. There would be a Punjabi musical evening session by singers Jassie Gill and Babbal Rai on December 3 (6.30 pm onwards).

On the concluding day (December 4), there would be a Bollywood musical evening by Shaan.

HOW IS THIS CARNIVAL DIFFERENT – MORNING RAGA AT THE SUKHNA LAKE AND BOTANICAL GARDEN

This year, the Department is organising ‘Morning Raga’ with classical musicians at Botanical Garden on December 3, 2022, and at Sukhna Lake on December 4, 2022.

Cultural programmes will be organised with artists from different states, such as Gujarat, Assam, Sikkim, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, among others, at New Lake, Sector 42, Chandigarh. The stage will also be open to the public and amateur artists can perform and showcase their talent.

This year, the theme of the carnival is ‘Apna Shehar Apna Jashan’.

ACCIDENT-PRONE GIANT WHEELS, TOWER SWINGS BANNED

The Carnival Parade will be organized from Open Ground opposite Museum & Art Gallery, Sector 10 to New Lake, Sector 42, Chandigarh with 75 dholis (drummers). “Accident-prone jhulas like the giant wheel, Columbus boat, breakdance, ranger, and tower jhula, among others, will not be installed owing to the safety of the public,” the Union Territory administration said.

HERE’S WHAT TO EXPECT AT THE EVENT

• Inauguration of Chandigarh Carnival at Open Ground Opposite Museum & Art Gallery, Sector 10 Chandigarh

• Carnival Parade by various floats, hop in hop off bus, and various characters

• Performance by the Brass and Pipe Band of the Police Department

• Performance by 75 Dholis from Open Ground to New Lake, Sector 42

• On-stage cultural activities with public participation

• Street Plays by North Zone Cultural Centre

• Workshop by artists from Russia, South Korea, Nepal, and Bangladesh

• Craft Exhibition

• Food Court

• Business Stalls

• Art Exhibition

• 3D Installation

• LIVE Painting

• Exhibition Stalls by various government departments to showcase schemes of the Centre, and spread traffic awareness, among others

• Tattoo making, sketch making

• Cultural performances by artists from various states like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and so on

• Musical evenings each day