SGPC to probe staff lapse after alleged sacrilege bid at Golden Temple complex

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said Friday it is considering disciplinary action after a guard assigned to a post inside the Golden Temple complex was found absent during an alleged attempted sacrilege at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Gurbaksh Singh Ji.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said the accused, identified as Abhijit from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, entered the sanctum during an Akhand Path at around 2 am on Thursday. “After completing parkarma (circumambulation) of the Guru Granth Sahib, he reportedly picked up the Sri Sahib (sword). Sewadars immediately apprehended him and handed him over to the police,” he added.

SGPC action against absent guard