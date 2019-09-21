No evidence that Guru Nanak visited Puri’s Mangu Math: SGPC

There is no evidence that Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikh faith, ever visited ‘Mangu Math’ near Jagannath temple at Puri, a Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) delegation that visited Odisha has said. The delegation had gone there after reports that Odisha government was going to demolish Mangu Math, which was claimed to be associated with Sikh history.

“We have been assured by Odisha government authorities that they are not going to demolish Mangu Math. They will only demolish the illegal constructions around Mangu Math,” said Harjap Singh who was part of the three-member delegation.

He said, “They have assured us that Mangu Math won’t be demolished. But at the same time, we found no evidence that Guru Nanak Dev Ji ever visited Mangu Math. Yes, there has been an idol of Shri Chand, son of Guru Nanak, at Mangu Math. Guru Nanak Dev had gone to Jagannath Puri. But it is not clear whether he stayed at Mangu Math or not. We don’t have evidence to say that.”

“Also there is a claim that Guru Granth Sahib was installed at Mangu Math in the past. But Mangu Math is very small and it is not possible that there could have been a Gurdwara there at any time in history,” said Harjap Singh.

However, there are multiple references in Sikh history books about the presence of a gurdwara at Mangu Math.

The mention is found in the ‘Mahan Kosh’ by Kahan Singh Nabha. Historians Ganda Singh and Giani Gian Singh have also mentioned about the gurdwara in Mangu Math.

Odisha-based Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Religious and Charitable (SGNDRC) has condemned the statement made by SGPC members.

“How can they make such a statement. Sikhs always knew that Guru Nanak Dev Ji came to Jagannath Puri and Mangu Math. SGPC is hurting Sikhs’ claim over the Mangu Math. SGPC should first read history books before making any statement,” a spokesperson of the Trust said. The Trust is making efforts to convince Odisha government about Mangu Math’s association with Sikh history.

“We have talked to locals and the priest at Mangu Math. There have been idols of Hindu Gods at Mangu Maths. The piest told us that there never was a gurdwara. This is how we come to know that there was no evidence of Guru Nanak’s visit to Mangu Math. I haven’t read any history book in this reference,” said Harjap Singh.