Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
‘Worst so far’: SGPC slams Punjab government for poor Hola Mohalla arrangements

The SGPC also condemned NRI Pardeep Singh’s murder at Anandpur Sahib, saying it was a ‘result of the negligence of the administration and the police’.

The SGPC said that it was the responsibility of the police and the administration to make arrangements related to safety, transportation and traffic regulations for the Sikh Sangat. (Express Photo)

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has slammed the Punjab government for the “lax arrangements” at the Hola Mohalla celebrations at Shri Anandpur Sahib this year.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh and additional secretaries Gurinder Singh Mathrewal and Harjit Singh Lalughuman, who were at Sri Anandpur Sahib on Wednesday to supervise the arrangements, said that this year’s management “has been the worst so far”. The SGPC also condemned NRI Pardeep Singh’s murder at Anandpur Sahib on Tuesday.

In a joint statement, the SGPC said that it was the responsibility of the police and the administration to make arrangements related to safety, transportation and traffic regulations for the Sikh Sangat and visitors during a big gathering like Hola Mohalla “but the government machinery has completely failed in this”.

The SGPC also criticised the “lax arrangement by the administration” and said that on the occasion of Hola Mohalla, lakhs of Sikh pilgrims arrive at Sri Anandpur Sahib. “…elaborate arrangements should have been made, but this did not happen,” the statement said.

Referring to Pardeep Singh’s murder, the SGPC said, “This is the result of the negligence of the administration and the police. The SGPC strongly condemns this incident.”

The SGPC officials said that there was huge resentment among the Sangat due to the government’s “administrative negligence”. “The government and the administration did not make the necessary arrangements and the haphazard planning caused inconvenience and problems to the Sangat,” the statement said.

Hola Mohalla witnesses one of the largest religious congregations in Punjab and is celebrated at Anandpur Sahib in Ropar district every year. The celebration of this festival dates back to Tenth Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh whose soldiers used to display their martial arts on this occasion.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 11:43 IST
