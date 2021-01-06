SGPC playing divisive politics: Tarun Chugh on no invite to PM for Sikh centenary events

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh Wednesday lambasted SGPC president Jagir Kaur for not inviting PM Narendra Modi to participate in the upcoming Sikh centenary events, saying that Jagir Kaur was playing cheap and dirty politics.

“To bar the Prime Minister from taking part in the historic celebrations reflects divisive politics of negativity,” he said.

“After honouring the PM with Shiromani award last year, the SGPC’s stance was deplorable and reprehensible as it reflected the demented thinking of Jagir Kaur to disrespect the Prime Minister who had taken historic steps for the Sikhs and the Punjabis.”

Chugh said the SGPC had no hesitation in inviting the Prime Minister of the Congress party which had engineered Operation Bluestar, Operation Black Thunder and was instrumental in allegedly abetting anti-Sikh riots in 1984 to the Sikh historic functions between 2004-14.

He said it was because of Modi that many Congress leaders including Sajjan Kumar were behind the bars for their role in 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The PM went overboard to delete the blacklist that was a cause of concern for the Sikhs abroad. For the Kartarpur Corridor, PM Modi facilitated all arrangements so that the age-old prayer of the Punjabis to visit Nanakana Sahib was answered, he said.

Chugh said Jagir Kaur, being a nominee of the SAD, has forgotten that when the three agriculture reforms bills were passed they had the endorsement of the then Union minister Harsimrat Kaur and SAD president Sukhbir Badal.

“All along the Badal family kept supporting the farm bills and it’s on record”, he said adding that Jagir Kaur’s announcement would be nothing but a disservice to the Sikh Gurus who had vouched for humanity.