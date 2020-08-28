SGPC junks pvt auditor’s contract, initiates action against own staff

The SGPC president did not explain the basis on which criminal proceedings were ordered against most of the ground level staff. (File)

Days after a report by the Akal Takht found 328 birs missing from the record of SGPC’s publication department, the SGPC cracked the whip against its own officials, while terminating the contract with a private firm hired to conduct its internal audit.

The decision was taken at a meeting of 13 members of SGPC’s interim committee that met in Amritsar Thursday. The meeting was presided over by SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal.

The meeting began with the SGPC president announcing action against complainant Kanwaljit Singh, who had retired from the post of assistant supervisor in publication department earlier this year. He was the first person to level the allegation that 267 birs were missing from publication department. In was after this complaint that the Akal Takht had ordered probe into allegations of missing birs.

“He (Kanwaljit Singh) is accused of embezzlement and fraud in record. We will recover the embezzled amount and criminal proceedings will be initiated against him,” said Longowal.

Just before the meeting began, incumbent SGPC chief secretary Roop Singh tendered his resignation. But as the interim committee met, it was decided to order departmental action against Roop Singh.

Apart from this, Secretary Manjit Singh (Dharam Parchar), vice secretaries Satinder Singh and Nishan Singh and Supervisor (Publication) Gurmukh Singh were suspended and departmental inquiry ordered against all. Satinder Singh was directly working with the private firm over the internal audit.

Vice Secretary Gurbachan Singh was dismissed with immediate effect and criminal proceedings initiated against him.

Assistant Accountant Jujhar Singh, clerk Baz Singh and helper Dalbir Singh too were dismissed and criminal proceedings recommend against the trio.

The SGPC also sacked Amarjit Singh, posted at Angitha Sahib shrine in Goindwal, while publication department incharge Paramjit Singh was suspended.

Further, private binding contractors, Kulwant Singh and Jaspreet Singh, were blacklisted.

The SGPC president did not explain the basis on which criminal proceedings were ordered against most of the ground level staff. In case of the private auditing firm, S S Kohli and Associates, it was decided to terminate its auditing contract and also initiate recoveries of loss suffered by SGPC due to them.

The committee also decided to take legal action against Harcharan Singh, the SGPC chief secretary in 2016, for not acting against alleged irregularities being committed by the staff under him.

“It gives a hint about his involvement with employees. He is responsible as he was chief administrator of the organisation. Legal action will be taken against him,” said Longowal.

