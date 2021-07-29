SGPC demands security of Sikhs living in violence-torn Afghanistan

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the check post on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan July 13, 2021. (Reuters/File)

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday demanded that the governments of India and Afghanistan come together to ensure the safety of Sikhs living in Afghanistan.

SGPC chief secretary, Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami, in a press statement issued from his office on Thursday, said that the declining number of Sikhs in Afghanistan was a matter of grave concern which the Government of India should take seriously and make efforts to ensure security and safety of life and property of the Sikhs living there.

“Earlier there were lakhs of Sikhs who lived in Afghanistan. But now, their number has dwindled due to a heightened sense of insecurity. The Sikhs were facing many difficulties in Afghanistan. There already have been two major racial attacks on them there in the recent past. Many were killed, including some leaders of the Sikh community. That is why the Sikhs of Afghanistan are terrified and the governments have a responsibility to ensure their safety”, Dhami said.

Dhami added that in whatever country Sikhs reside in, they always work towards progress and prosperity.

“Following the teachings of the Gurus, the Sikhs have carried on the tradition of cooperating with everyone. The Sikh community is concerned about the welfare of humanity. But sadly injustice is being done to them in Afghanistan. I appeal to the Government of India to address the problems faced by the Sikhs living in Afghanistan. The SGPC will also soon write a letter to Central government in this regard”, Dhami said.