SGPC demands action after Sikh youth says was asked to remove symbols of faith

"It is a despicable act by the Army officers to ask Amritdhari Sikh youths to take off their Kakaars.”

The SGPC has demanded action against Army officials after a Sikh youth alleged that he and others were asked to remove symbols of faith during a recruitment rally.

Reacting to a purported video clip in which a Sikh youth alleged that he and others were asked to remove symbols of Sikh faith during Army recruitment rally in Ferozepur, SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur said: “Army officers during the recruitment of Sikh youths asked them to remove Kakaars and the youths who refused to do so were not allowed to go ahead, and this has hurt the sentiments of entire Sikh community… It is a despicable act by the Army officers to ask Amritdhari Sikh youths to take off their Kakaars.”

She added: “For the Amritdhari Sikh, Kakaars are an important part of the Rehat Maryada (Sikh Code of Conduct) which cannot be separated from the body. India is a multi-religious country whose constitution allows everyone to live according to their own religion…”

The SGPC president demanded stern action from the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister, as well as the Chief Minister of Punjab “’against the officers concerned”.