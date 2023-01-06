SGPC: CM Bhagwant Mann must apologise publicly for his Golak statement or face defamation action

The members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday asked Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann to tender a public apology for his alleged defamatory statement against Guru’s Golak (offering box).

A group of SGPC members on Thursday met Deputy Commissioners in various districts of the state, wherein they handed over memorandums addressed to the Chief Minister.

In their memorandum to the CM, the SGPC members asked Bhagwant Mann to apologise publicly or face a defamation suit.

During a recent function, Bhagwant Mann had said that if Golaks are removed from gurdwaras, SGPC members will have no interest to serve.

In Amritsar, the memorandum was handed over to Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan by SGPC’s executive member Bawa Singh Gumanpura, and members Bhai Rajinder Singh Mehta, Advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka, Bhai Ram Singh, Surjit Singh Bhittewad, Mangwinder Singh Khaparkheri, Baljit Singh Jalal Usma, Amarjit Singh Bandala, Ajaib Singh Abhyasi, Partap Singh and among others.

The SGPC members also alleged that Bhagwant Mann had also made fun of the principles of Dasvandh (10% of income) and Sewa (voluntary service) which has been going on since the time of the Gurus, besides using alleged defamatory words against SGPC members. “This has caused resentment in the entire Sikh community. Bhagwant Mann should take back his words and apologise immediately, otherwise, a defamation case will be filed against him,” said some of the SGPC members after handing over the memorandum to Amritsar DC.

The memorandum submitted by the SGPC members reads, “ The principle and Maryada (conduct) of Guru’s Golak, Langar, Sangat, Dasvandh are going on since the time of the Gurus, which continues even today. The devotees who come for paying their obeisance to gurdwara sahibs get happiness by giving offerings according to their devotion… The religious sentiments of the devotees are closely connected with the Sikh traditions and Bhagwant Mann’s statement about Guru’s Golak has hurt the religious sentiments of the devotees.”

The memorandum stated that SGPC members serve without any salary/allowance and SGPC members in any elected office in India do not receive benefits in return for their service. It was also said that the SGPC was doing great work only with the offerings made by the devotees. The memorandum said, “Where the governments have failed, the Sikh organisation has played a leading role and the gurdwaras do not lag behind in the service of humanity, even in difficult times. In such a situation Bhagwant Mann’s statement is hurtful to Sikh traditions and insulting to SGPC members.”

“A person sitting on a constitutional post of the Chief Minister has expressed his narrow-mindedness by using low-level language. He should apologise for the same publicly failing which we will file a defamation suit against him,” an SGPC member said.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal also launched an attack on the Punjab CM.

i“CM Bhagwant Mann has no idea about Sikh principles and code of conduct. A CM who can go to gurdwara in a drunken state, what can he know about Sikh principles? He is an atheist and has no love for the Gurus. He has become egoistic after becoming the chief minister and has been giving such statements. He doesn’t know what is happening in Punjab,” said Sukhbir Badal, who along with his family, performed volunteer service at Harmandir Sahib on Thursday.