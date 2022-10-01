SGPC urges CJI to form constitutional bench, review verdict on Haryana Gurdwara Act

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Friday appealed to the Chief Justice of India to form a five-member constitutional bench to review the apex court judgment upholding the validity of an Act for the management of gurdwaras in Haryana. It also urged the Centre to file a review petition.

The Supreme Court had recently upheld the validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014 enacted by the state legislature to manage the religious places of Sikhs effectively and permanently under the exclusive control of the Sikhs of Haryana.

The appeal to the apex court was made during a special SGPC meeting at Teja Singh Samundri Hall in Amritsar.

During the meeting a call was made to hold a protest march from Sri Darbar Sahib to the office of Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar, and hand over a memorandum against interference in Sikh affairs by Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh and HSGMC Act, on October 4.

A call was also made to organise a march for awareness in the Sikh community on this issue.

The march will be taken from the Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, and Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, to the Akal Takht in Amritsar.

“For the safety of the supreme Sikh body SGPC, the entire Khalsa Panth will struggle with unity under the leadership of Akal Takht Sahib,” SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said.

The speakers on the occasion said the tactics and “conspiracies” of the Congress, BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party to weaken Sikh power will not be allowed to succeed.

“If a separate Gurdwara committee for Haryana is formed today, then tomorrow these anti-Sikh forces will go to the extent of taking over management of Takhts and historic gurdwara sahibs in Punjab,” Dhami alleged.