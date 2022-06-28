SGPC chief writes to MEA, proposes to send delegation to Afghanistan

Days after two people were killed in a terror attack on Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Sri Guru Gobind Singh in Karte Parwan, Kabul, on June 18, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has proposed to send a delegation to Afghanistan for a three-day visit to the strife-torn country.

The body has also offered to take care of the historical gurdwaras and Sikh heritage in Afghanistan.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami wrote: “…we would like to bring to your notice our concerns for the safety of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, and heritage and historical shrines of both the communities in Afghanistan. We have been apprised that the Indian Embassy in Kabul had reopened four days ago and a high-level team of Indian officers are present on the ground in Afghanistan. We thank the Government of India for supporting the Afghan Sikhs since the Taliban takeover in August 2021 and bringing them back to India, besides issuing visas to about 109 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus.”

The SGPC president wrote, “SGPC is proposing to send a delegation to Afghanistan in July 2022 to visit the Gurudhams (historical Sikh shrines) there. This delegation would also hold talks with the local officials of the government there to ensure the security, preservation and maintenance of the historical Sikh heritage places, besides the safety of Sikhs and Hindus living there. You are requested to facilitate appropriate security arrangements for the said delegation from the authorities concerned.”

The SGPC also proposes to send aid for the people of Afghanistan who have been affected by the recent earthquake, the letter reads.