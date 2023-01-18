scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s car attacked

According to the police, the Sikh lawyer was on his way to meet the protestors at ‘Kaumi Insaaf Morcha’ on Mohali-Chandigarh border when some people at the spot pelted stones at the vehicle.

The rear view mirror of the car was damaged but nobody was injured in the incident, officials said. (Express)

A group of unidentified people near a protest venue Wednesday allegedly attacked the vehicle of Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami in Punjab, Punjab Police said.

The rear view mirror of the car was damaged but nobody was injured in the incident, officials said.

According to the police, the Sikh lawyer was on his way to meet the protestors at ‘Kaumi Insaaf Morcha’ on Mohali-Chandigarh border when his car came under attack at Phase VII YPS Chowk.

The police have launched a probe into the incident.

Dhami has announced that he would hold a press conference in the evening.

The ‘Kaumi Insaaf Morcha’ is being held for the release of Sikh prisoners who had exceeded their jail terms in different cases.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 16:20 IST
