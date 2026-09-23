SGPC chief forms four-member panel to probe Anandpur Sahib ‘rape’ controversy

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Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has said that he has constituted a four-member committee to investigate the “rape” charge against former SGPC member Amarjit Singh Chawla in Anandpur Sahib.
Dhami said that he immediately initiated departmental action as soon as he came to know about the alleged incident. “The moment this entire episode occurred, I immediately initiated departmental action and tasked secretary Balwinder Singh Kahlwan with a preliminary inquiry, which is underway. But to ensure a comprehensive investigation into the matter, I announced the formation of a high-level four-member probe panel,” the SGPC) president said.
The committee comprises SGPC members Baldev Singh Kaimpuri, Gurmeet Singh Buh, Bibi Gurinder Kaur Bholuwala, and Gurbakhsh Singh Khalsa, while Kahlwan is coordinating with the panel.
“Instead of addressing two or four questions, I will answer numerous queries once the committee submits its report,” Dhami said.
Addressing specific allegations, the SGPC chief denied claims of having prior knowledge or his involvement in bringing the woman concerned tosarai(inn) at Anandpur Sahib.
“I completely reject claims about having knowledge of where the woman came from or who brought her. I have absolutely no knowledge of when she arrived, where she came from, or who accompanied her,” Dhami said.
He also denied the allegation that the woman had approached him with specific complaints. “Had such a matter been brought to my attention, I would not have tolerated it or remained silent,” Dhami said.
On the recent Akal Takht edict, Dhami confirmed immediate administrative compliance about the excommunication of additional head granthi Malkit Singh and former SGPC member Amarjit Singh Chawla.
“As the Akal Takht Sahib has already taken action, Malkit Singh has been immediately relieved of his duties, and his services as the additional head granthi stand terminated,” Dhami said, confirming Chawla’s resignation from his posts was also formally accepted.
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