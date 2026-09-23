SGPC chief forms four-member panel to probe Anandpur Sahib ‘rape’ controversy

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has said that he has constituted a four-member committee to investigate the “rape” charge against former SGPC member Amarjit Singh Chawla in Anandpur Sahib.

Dhami said that he immediately initiated departmental action as soon as he came to know about the alleged incident. “The moment this entire episode occurred, I immediately initiated departmental action and tasked secretary Balwinder Singh Kahlwan with a preliminary inquiry, which is underway. But to ensure a comprehensive investigation into the matter, I announced the formation of a high-level four-member probe panel,” the SGPC) president said.

The committee comprises SGPC members Baldev Singh Kaimpuri, Gurmeet Singh Buh, Bibi Gurinder Kaur Bholuwala, and Gurbakhsh Singh Khalsa, while Kahlwan is coordinating with the panel.