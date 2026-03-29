SGPC passes Rs 1,487.41 crore budget, up 7.28% over last fiscal

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has passed a ₹1,487.41-crore budget for the 2026-27 financial year, focusing on religious propagation, education, and infrastructure development near the Golden Temple. (File image)

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Saturday passed a budget of Rs 1,487.41 crore for the financial year 2026-27.

SGPC general secretary Sher Singh Mandwala presented the budget at a session held at the Teja Singh Samundri Hall in Amritsar. The session was presided over by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Presenting the budget, Mandwala said the outlay marked an increase of 7.28% over the previous year. Mandwala shared income details from various departments and institutions, along with allocations for future initiatives and also highlighted the SGPC’s contributions in religious affairs, education, propagation of Sikhism, and public welfare.

Dhami later told the media that Rs 33 crore has been allocated for the construction of new ‘sarais’ (inns) near the Golden Temple. Efforts will be made to further strengthen healthcare and education services and achieve better outcomes in religious preaching, he said.