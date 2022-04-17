SGPC asks Mann to apologise for violating ‘maryada’

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has asked CM Bhagwant Mann to seek an apology from the Sikh community for allegedly violating the ‘maryada’ of the Guru’s house by visiting it under the influence of liquor.

The SGPC demanded apology days after SAD chief Sukhbir Badal on Thursday accused Mann of visiting Takht Damdama Sahib in Bathinda under the influence of liquor, an allegation strongly denied as “false and baseless” by the ruling AAP.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Saturday said he has filed a police complaint against Mann. The apex gurdwara body SGPC demanded apology from the CM saying that his visit in an alleged inebriated state was a violation of ‘Sikh maryada’ (code of conduct) and against the reverence of the Guru’s house.

SGPC senior vice-president Raghujit Singh, junior vice-president Surinder Singh and general secretary Karnail Singh Panjoli said, “Punjab CM forgetting the reverence of the Guru’s house is not only an insult to the constitutional post but it is also the height of immorality.” PTI