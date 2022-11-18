SGGS College teachers stage hour long protest

The teaching staff of Chandigarh’s SGGS College, Sector 26, on Friday staged an hour long dharna to press for a number of demands, which included inordinate delay in the implementation of central service rules, pending promotions, endorsement of notification issued by Punjab government regarding 7th Pay Commission, and implementation of the same in Chandigarh.

The protest, which was held under the aegis of Chandigarh Aided Colleges Teachers Association, started at 11 am and was wrapped up by noon. It saw participation of a large number of teaching staff of the college.

Later addressing the gathering, Dr Gurmej Singh, district president of Chandigarh Aided Colleges Teachers Association slammed the administration for its alleged insensitive attitude towards the genuine and legitimate demands of teachers.

Dr Sandeep Kaur, secretary of the association, highlighted the efforts of that the teachers’ body had made till date to implement the central service rules and informed that both teaching and non-teaching staff of all aided colleges of Chandigarh will hold a candle march at Sector 17 Plaza at 5.30 pm on November 21.

Kaur also added that some officials in the Chandigarh administration were deliberately trying to sabotage the initiative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah by delaying the implementation of Central Services Rules that have already been notified by the Centre.