SFS candidate says stopped from canvassing at hostels

THE PRESIDENTIAL candidate from Students for Society (SFS) Saturday said that he was stopped from campaigning at the girls hostels number 3 and 9.

However, when asked, senior officials at the office of DSW said that all the student bodies were stopped from campaigning at hostels and it’s not that authorities are targeting specific organisations.

SFS in its statement said, ”On one side the university authorities are clearing all obstacles for the eligibility of the presidential candidate of ABVP whereas on the other side our presidential candidate is not allowed to canvass.

“It shows the hypocrisy and state of panic among the right wing parties and PU authorities,” the statement read.

A senior PU security officer said, “The candidates of other student associations’ were also stopped from canvassing inside the hostels. The rules are for all the student unions”.

Meanwhile, different time slots have beeen assigned for each student union for rally and campaigning in the PU campus.

In the colleges also, campaigning for the presidential candidates was on in full swing. Party candidates were seen wooing the voters. They were promised of cheap rate list for the products in the canteen, extra equipment for the sports activities etc.

Advertisement

The nominations for Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) were filed on Wednesday, where a total of 42 candidates gave their names for the post of president, 34 for the post of vice-president and joint secretary, 35 for secretary and 177 for departmental representatives. Along with PU, the nominations for various posts of student councils of its 11 affiliated colleges located in the city were also filed.