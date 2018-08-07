SFJ exercise a survey, not referendum: Dal Khalsa

Two radical political groups in Punjab, Dal Khalsa and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), have questioned the ‘Referendum 2020’ campaign. Dal Khalsa spokesman Kanwarpal Singh spoke to The Indian Express on his reservations.

What are your reservations about ‘Referendum 2020’?

Dal Khalsa and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) are two indigenous groups working for Khalistan. We have been working on the field in Punjab. Obviously referendum is about Punjab and it should be held in Punjab, but there is no branch or network of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) in Punjab. How will SFJ conduct referendum in Punjab without its presence in field? It is a very basic question we have been asking. Is it possible to ignore indigenous bodies working for sovereign Punjab movement and conduct the referendum. All this naturally creates questions on the idea of referendum being propagate by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of SFJ.

But what could be the reasons to to keep Dal Khalsa and SAD(A) out of the loop?

It should be answered by SFJ. So far they have been saying that it is people’s movement and not organisation based campaign.

But sovereignty referendums cannot be faceless. It cannot only be a people’s movement.

What according to you the SFJ is doing then?

It can be a good public relations exercise for the idea of sovereign Punjab. It can raise the pitch for Khalistan. But it won’t deliver. There are only two kind of referendums which can deliver result. One is UN sponsored and other is conducted by occupied country. In the SFJ case, both are not involved. Only Pannu is conducting it and at best we can say that it is a survey to know how many Sikhs stand for Khalistan. But it is not a referendum.

But doesn’t the Dal Khalsa also demand a referendum?

Yes, we have demand of referendum but we want UN to conduct it….But at this moment no such factor is at play for the UN to conduct a referendum in Punjab. Also real referendum is always for a region, not for religion. All the communities living in that region have right to vote for such a referendum. So what SFJ is doing is not a referendum….If I have to give SFJ benefit of doubt then I would say he want to prove that there are huge number of Sikhs in favour of Khalistan and you should not call those demanding Khalistan just handful people.

There are allegations that it is fight for funds between pro-Khalistan groups

I can speak for the Dal Khalsa. We do not accept funds from unauthorised and unknown persons. All the members of Dal Khalsa contribute to raise funds. We do not go to gurdwaras to collect the funds. So funds are not an issue here. Our main concern is that we are indigenous groups. We have suffered in the fight for the moment. SFJ has faced nothing like this.

Do see any conspiracy behind the exercise?

One thing is very clear that the ground on which they have been advocating referendum is prepared on our sacrifice. If they think they will get an online referendum then they should also understand that 85 per cent rural population of Punjab does not use Internet and 80 per cent of the remaining 15 per cent urban Sikh population will vote negatively for Khalistan online. If they are only counting on the yes votes of Sikhs living outside India then it would be an obvious reaction of India that you should make Khalistan out of Punjab. Pannu faces many

questions.

